Carney appoints members to wind power working group

Gov. John Carney on Friday announced appointments to the Delaware Offshore Wind Working Group.

Carney had earlier signed an executive order that authorized the group to study potential environmental and economic development benefits of offshore wind development.

“Finding ways to participate in the development of alternate energy sources is the right decision for our environment and our economy, and has the potential to create good-paying jobs,” said Carney. “The members of this working group will help us explore potential economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind development for Delaware, and determine costs and benefits for electric ratepayers across our state. Thank you to Bruce Burcat for agreeing to chair this group, and to all of those who have agreed to serve.”

The state had earlier worked with Bluewater Wind in an effort to build turbines off the coast at Rehoboth Beach. Delmarva Power had agreed to buy power from the project.

However, falling energy prices and uncertainties over financing doomed the project.

Prices of wind-generation projects have since dropped and Maryland is moving aggressively in approving two projects off the coast near Ocean City and near the Delaware coastline.

Newly appointed members of the Offshore Wind Working Group are:

Bruce Burcat, Executive director, Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition, Chair

Senator David McBride

Senator Harris McDowell

Representative Trey Paradee

Representative Ronald Gray

Secretary Jeff Bullock, Delaware Department of State

Secretary Shawn Garvin, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Robert Howatt, executive director, Public Service Commission Staff

Drew Slater, Public Advocate

Albert Shields, policy director, Office of the Governor

Mario Giovanni, director of Energy Acquisition, Delmarva Power & Light

Patrick McCullar, CEO, Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation

Mark Nielson, vice president, Staff Services, Delaware Electrical Cooperative

Professor Jeremy Firestone, director, Center for Carbon-free Power Integration, University of Delaware

Brenna Goggin, director of advocacy, Delaware Nature Society

Jeffrey Gordon, president, American Birding Association

Guy Marcozzi, CEO, Duffield Associates

James Maravelias, president, Delaware State AFL-CIO

Collin O’Mara, CEO, National Wildlife Federation

By December 15, the working group will submit a report to the Governor that makes recommendations on short- and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, and plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry. The group also will draft any necessary legislation.

The first meeting of the Offshore Wind Working Group is scheduled for Friday, October 6 at 9:00 a.m. in the Delaware Public Service Commission Hearing Room, 861 Silver Lake Blvd., Dover, DE.

All Delaware Offshore Wind Working Group meetings will be listed on the statewide calendar and are open to the public.

More information about the Offshore Wind Working Group can be found on the DNREC website.

