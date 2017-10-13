Café Mezzanotte reopens

Sergio Pellegrino, owner and founder of Café Mezzanotte, held grand reopening for the restaurant this week.

The renovated restaurant in downtown Wilmington that had been closed for remodeling has a brand-new feel and features expansion doors that open to a second private dining area for more intimate dinners (8-12 people) or both can be opened for larger private events.

The menu has been revamped as well, and guests’ favorite specials have been added permanently including the Cioppino, a seafood arrangement with pasta that is a favorite in Southern Italy and northern California.

The homemade pasta and bread made in-house will continue to be offered.

Café Mezzanotte has been offering Italian Mediterranean fare since 2003.

