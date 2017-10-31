Business people: Oct. 31, 2017

Incyte adds director

The Board of Directors of Incyte, Wilmington, increased the number of authorized members of the Board of Directors of the Company to eight and elected Jacqualyn A. Fouse, Ph.D., to the board

Fouse has served as Executive Chair of Dermavant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, since July2017.

Christiana Care names cardiac surgery chief

Ray Blackwell, M.D., has been appointed chief of Cardiac Surgery atChristiana Care Health System’s Center for Heart & Vascular Health and also has been named the W. Samuel Carpenter, III, Distinguished Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery. Blackwell had been interim Chief of Cardiac Surgery since May.

Since joining Christiana Care in 1996, Dr. Blackwell has been recognized among the top cardiac physicians in our region, and has helped guide the Cardiac Surgery program to deliver greater quality and value. In 2011, he became the surgical director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program and led the initiative to establish Christiana Care’s Ventricular Assist Device program.

He also is a clinical assistant professor of Surgery at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University.

Blackwell has held numerous leadership board positions for organizations including the Delaware Medical Education Foundation, Delaware Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline, the New Castle County and Great Rivers Affiliate Boards of Directors for the American Heart Association. He also serves as a Trustee of Christiana Care Health System.

Blackwell was instrumental in creating this program to address the issue of unidentified and unmanaged hypertension, before it causes harm and when it is most treatable. The severity and impact of other diseases can be lessened when hypertension is identified and managed early.

Beebe Healthcare names executive director

Beebe Healthcare announced that Barry Hamp, BS, MBA, has been named executive director of Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Service Line at Tunnell Cancer Center. Hamp previously served as the interim executive director.

Hamp has senior-level administrative and management expertise in clinical and non-clinical operations.

He has experiencewith physician relations and integration, design and development of hospital construction and existing space re-design.He previously served as the interim director of Oncology Services at Northern Arizona Healthcare. As the senior vice president at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Hampassisted in facility design and operational plan for a new hospital; managed physician recruitment and relations, budget development and compliance; and implemented and oversaw the patient satisfaction program.

He earned his Master of Business Administration from Bloomsburg University, and his Bachelor of Science from San Diego State University.

Realtor of the Year named

Bob McVey of Georgetown (Sussex County) has been named the 2017 Delaware Realtor of the Year. The award was presented by Bruce Plummer, 2017 president of the Delaware Association of Realtors, during the association’s recent annual convention and trade show.

The award honors the Delaware Realtor whose outstanding service has delivered positive impact to Realtor organizations on the national, state and local levels as well as the real estate industry and community. McVey will represent Delaware at the upcoming National Association of Realtors (NAR) Annual Conference & Expo in Chicago. He was 2016 President of DAR and serves on two national committees. He has been a Realtor in Delaware since 1994 and an associate broker since 2002. McVey served with the U.S. Coast Guard for 21 years, retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer. An active umpire for baseball and softball, he is also on the board of directors of the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.

Three other Realtors were recognized at the DAR convention for volunteer efforts that had a positive impact in their local communities. Kathy Newcomb of Sussex County, Brian Hadley of New Castle County, and Jean Dowding of Kent County were named as 2017 Good Neighbors by members of their local Realtor associations. The award honors Realtors who work to improve the quality of life for their neighbors and demonstrate a commitment to make their communities a better place to live. A $1,000 donation was made to the charity of choice by each, and included the Cape Community Fund, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, and Hand in Hand Disaster Relief.

Berkshire Hathaway announcs associate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, Brandywine Office, welcomed Simone Braxton as a sales associate. Braxton has been licensed since 2011 and is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate addition

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomedSharon Serioto their Hockessin office sales team. She is licensed in Delaware and member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

