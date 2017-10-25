Business people: Oct. 24, 2017

Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, P.A. welcomes back Middlebrooks

Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, P.A. (BLS) welcomedValerie C. Middlebrooks, CPA, back to the BLS family as a principal in the firm’s Tax & Small Business Department.

She joined the firm in 2005 and then again in 2017 after working for a Top 100 firm in Bethesda, MD and a local firm in Delaware. Prior to moving to the East Coast, Middlebrooks spent eight years with a Midwest CPA firm and seven years working in the tax department for a law firm in Wisconsin immediately after graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Business Administration with concentrations in both accounting and marketing.

Advertisement

Middlebrooks is a council member of the American Institute of CPAs and a member of the Delaware Society of CPAs. She is also involved with the Fund for Women.

Delaware Arts Alliance executive names new executive director

After eight years as Executive Director of the Delaware Arts Alliance (DAA), Dr. Guillermina Gonzalez announced she would step down from DAA. The Board of Directors named Jessica Ball, DAA’s Operations Specialist, as the new Executive Director effective January 1, 2018.

Ball, who joined DAA as Operations Specialist in 2016, will transition to the role of Executive Director. She has spearheaded a number of advocacy activities, including overseeing the creation of the 2016 Voter Guide, educating the public and elected officials about the transformative power of the arts on communities, and implementing arts advocacy campaigns in response to the federal and state arts funding crisis of 2017. Ball holds dual Master’s Degrees in Historic Preservation and Landscape Architecture & Regional Planning from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design and has a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Florida International University.

Ball holds dual Master’s Degrees in Historic Preservation and Landscape Architecture & Regional Planning from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design and has a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Florida International University.

Association of Women Emergency Physicians honors Watson

The American Association of Women Emergency Physicians has namedErin Watson, M.D., FACEP, Outstanding Emergency Department Director for 2017 for her impact on medical students and residents through advocacy, leadership, and administration.

Watson is the medical director of Christiana Care Health System’s freestandingMiddletownEmergency Department.

AAWEP, a section of the American College of Emergency Physicians, awards the annual honor to a department chair or director whose leadership promotes the professional development of female physicians while enhancing the work-life balance of the physicians on her team.

In addition to encouraging female physicians to seek leadership positions, Watson provides an admirable example herself of work-life balance.

Watson will receive the award at the American College of Emergency Physicians Annual Scientific Assembly 2017, which runsOct. 29-Nov. 1.

She holds a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College (now Sidney Kimmel Medical College) atThomas Jefferson UniversityinPhiladelphia. She earned her undergraduate degree in biological sciences from theUniversity of Delaware.

Guerke joins Baird Mandalas Brockstedt, LLC

The law firm of Baird Mandalas Brockstedt, LLC (BMB) announce that Kevin A. Guerke, Esquire, has joined the firm as a partner.

Guerke is a seasoned attorney with an established practice in complex business litigation. His trial practice includes business, construction and corporate litigation, and he has handled intellectual property and employment matters. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and earned his law degree from Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law.

He began his legal career as law clerk for the Honorable Jerome O. Herlihy, now retired from the Delaware Superior Court. Guerke currently serves on the Delaware Lottery Commission, having been appointed by Governor Jack Markell in 2010. He was selected as a Delaware Rising Star for Business Litigation by Super Lawyers in 2015.

Rockwood Programs’ Clark honored

Wilmington-based Glenn W. Clark of Rockwood Programs has beenrecognizedinInsurance Business Americamagazine’sHall of Fame report. In the latest edition,IBAshowcases 35 individuals considerfront-runnersfront runners in the American insurance space.

This year’s Hall of Famers boast at least 35 years of insurance experience and are at the forefront of the industry. These individuals are inspiring their peers with their expertise and accomplishments every day and are consistently proving themselves to be the best the American insurance industry has to offer.

Berkshire Hathaway additions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Newark Office, welcomed Marshal Manlove as a sales associate. He is amember of New Castle County Board of Realtors.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Newark Office, welcomed Charlie Bernardi as a sales associate. He is a member of New Castle County Board of Realtors.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

