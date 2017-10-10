Business people: Oct. 10, 2017

Cover & Rossiter names principal

Cover & Rossiter announced the promotion of Vickie Young Beam, CPA to Principal.

Young Beamis in the Audit Department of Cover & Rossiter where she runs many of the region’s most prestigious nonprofit and for-profit audits. Young Beam joined Cover & Rossiter in 1997.

Advertisement

Young Beam earned a Bachelor’s degree from Friends University in 1989 and attended the University of Delaware in 1995-1996 for further studies in accounting. She received her CPA certificate from Delaware in 1997. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Christiana Care Family Medicine resident gets scholarship

Paul Yerkes, M.D., a second-year resident with Christiana Care Family Medicine, is one of only 30 scholarship winners from across the country selected to participate in the 2017-18 Family Medicine Leads Emerging Leader Institute.

Funded by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Foundation, the initiative aims to identify and develop family medicine residents and medical students who exhibit leadership potential.

Over the course of the year, scholarship winners work with a mentor to complete a project on one of three tracks: Policy & Public Health Leadership, Personal & Practice Leadership and Philanthropic & Mission-Driven Leadership.

Yerkes, who served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a tour in Iraq as a combat engineer and lifesaver, will focus on a Policy & Public Health Leadership proposal that addresses the mental health needs of veterans.

Yerkes will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward travel expenses to attend both the AAFP National Conference of Family Medicine Residents and Medical Students as well as the Family Medicine Leads Emerging Leadership Institute.

Becker Morgan Group welcomes designers

Becker Morgan Group welcomed three Designers to our Salisbury, MD office.

Benjamin P. Dealy, Assoc. AIA, graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Marywood University.

Brooke A. McGrath, Assoc. AIAwas a summer intern over the past 3 years and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Dalton A. Deardorff, Assoc. AIA graduated from Marywood University with a Bachelor of Architecture.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

