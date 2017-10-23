Business news archive reaches the 10,000 mark

Good morning – Our digital enterprise marked a few milestones last week.

At mid-week, the number of stories in our online archives hit the 10,000 mark. The content was mainly generated over a four-year period with the launch of Delaware Business Daily, which later was rebranded as Delaware Business Now.

We have covered a pivotal period in the business history of Delaware that included the merger of Dow and DuPont.

Thanks to the support of our advertisers, access to our archives is free of charge and we intend to maintain this resource to the community for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, our Facebook page hit the 4,000 “likes” figure as our revised website pushed content to social media. We have also increased our presence on LinkedIn and Twitter, knowing that readers prefer varied options in consuming news.

We have virtually ceased to use paid Faceook posts as we prefer organic growth. As many of you know, Facebook continues to come up with algorithms that can lead to sharp swings in visibility.

Last but not least, this five-day-a-week newsletter showed significant growth since moving to the new format. Over the past month or so, the subscriber count rose by 200 – close to our annual subscriber growth in previous year.

Thanks for signing up please pass along the newsletter to your friends and associates. click here to subscribe at no charge.

As always, your thoughts, tips and ideas are always appreciated – Doug and Sharon Rainey

