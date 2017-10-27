Buccini/Pollin cuts ribbon on downtown apartments

The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), and BPGS Construction held a ribbon cutting celebration for MKT Place, an apartment building consisting of 33 units on 200 W. 9th St.

The new apartments consisting of 30 one-bedrooms and 3 live/work units on the ground floor brought the new unit total for the MKT community from the 400 to 800 blocks in the Market Street area to 147 apartments.

The property with an Art Deco theme will be the community hub for the MKT lifestyle residential brand, featuring a clubroom, fitness center and scenic views of the surrounding city and Christina River. The 1,000 square foot commercial space on-site space will be used as a pop-up art gallery called MKT Place Gallery and will be part of the art loop as well as special events by Rodney Pratt Framing and Gallery.

MKT Place marks a milestone in the revitalization of the area. Between The Residences at Mid-town Park due to open in 2018 and MKT Place, a total of 232 new apartments will be completed in less than a block.

For more information on MKT, visit www.residemkt.com.

