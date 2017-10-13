Brewery planned at Miller Road site in Wilmington

A Wilmington production brewery has been announced.

Wilmington Brew Works plans to go into operation next year at a location on 3201 Miller Road on the edge of the city.

The brewery will have a variety of offerings including sour beers, according to its website.

The site was the home of electroplating company Harper-Thiel into the 1970s. The site underwent remediation work.

Diamond State Brewing was the last traditional production brewery to operate in the city. Diamond State closed in the mid-50s.

The brewery building was demolished to make way for Interstate 95 in the early 1960s.

Iron Hill also has an operating brewery at its brewpub-restaurant on the Wilmington Riverfront.

Iron Hill sells growlers of beer that can be taken home, but does not offer its beer in package stores.

On Market Street in downtown Wilmington, Stitch House Brewery is slated to open a brewpub this fall this fall and is now looking for staff.

Local breweries and brewpubs have proliferated in the past couple of decades as consumers tired of offerings from brewing giants.

A few craft breweries, like Milton’s Dogfish Head, have grown into national companies.

In some cases, sales at bigger craft brewers have slowed as smaller breweries cater to local markets.

Giant brewers,such Anheuser have also snapped up bigger craft brewers such as Chicago’s Goose Island and Arizona’s Four Peaks.

