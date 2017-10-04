Boy Scouts to honor Delmarva executive Stockbridge

The Del-Mar-Va Council, Boy Scouts of America willhonor Gary Stockbridge, president of Delmarva Power.

He is the recipient of the 2017 Citizen of the Year Award at a major fundraiser for the BSA.

The event is chaired by Michelle Taylor, CEO of the United Way of Delaware and Chip Rossi, Delaware Market President of Bank of America. More than 200 people representing 30 business sponsors will gather to honor Stockbridge. The fundraising reception will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront Wilmington from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Stockbridge will be presented the Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of his community leadership and contributions to improving the quality of life in Delaware.

This awards ceremony, in its 13th year, has honored many notable community leaders such as Tony Allen, Robert Buccini, Brian DiSabatino, Alan Levin, Fred Sears, Rodman Ward, III and Dick Christopher, among others.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise more than $150,000 in support of the Scouting programs that serve underprivileged and at-risk youth throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.

Bernardon Principal William Holloway, who serves as an officer and Vice President of Fund Development for the Council, offered the following on the purpose of the event, “This event not only will recognize a great community leader in Gary Stockbridge, it will raise funds and community awareness for the outreach programs delivered to literally hundreds of children by the Del-Mar-Va Council.”

For more information, tickets or sponsorships for the fundraising event go to www.dmvc.org/coy or contact Brian DeBease at 302-622-3300, bdebease@dmvc.org.

