Becker Morgan makes Mid-Atlantic design firm list

Becker Morgan Group was recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as a 2017 Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firms, ranking #68.

The annual Top Design Firm list ranks the largest U.S. design firms based on 2016 revenue earned in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, DC and West Virginia.

ENR is the leader in providing engineering and construction news, analysis, and data throughout the industry.

W. Ronald Morgan, AIA, president, in noting the honor stated, “We remain fortunate in continuing to attract exceptional clients and gifted staff members who are committed to design excellence.”

Becker Morgan Group provides Architecture & Engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.beckermorgan.com.

