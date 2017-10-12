Bardolino Italian Steakhouse closes its doors

Bardolino Italian Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant has closed its doors after a short run.

The Glen Mills restaurant occupied the space of Mile High Steak and Seafood, which closed under the cloud of two-for-one gift cards that proved to be worthless. Bardolino later offered a 10 percent discount for those holding the cards.

In an Email to Bardolino and former Mile customers, owners released the following statement.

“It is with much regret that Bardolino Italian Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant has closed. This was a very difficult decision, however due to the addition of two new family members with two of the owners and some unexpected health issues of the third owner, it is no longer feasible to continue the operation of the restaurant,” the note stated.

The note continued, Although it was our goal and dream to continue to build our brand and expand our restaurant family, the toll that it was taking personally on our families was more than we were willing to bear. A great deal of time and money has been exhausted but in the end it is our families that are most important to us. We thank you for your support, patronage, and understanding during this difficult time for us.”

The note concluded by suggested that diners visit Bardolino’s sister restaurant La Verona in Kennett Square, PA.

See, earlier story below.

http://delawarebusinessnow.com/2017/05/italian-steakhouse-slated-replace-mile-high-glen-mills/

