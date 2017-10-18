Bank of America announces $596,000 in grants

Bank of America announced $596,000 in economic mobility grants. The grants will be distributed to 22 nonprofits working to increase access to affordable housing and support community revitalization in Delaware communities.

“Funding will support the overall health of Delaware through access to safe, affordable housing, strong business corridors, arts and culture and environmental sustainability. Individuals and families who have access to affordable housing are better positioned to achieve their long-term goals, including better outcomes at work and education results for their children, all of which contributes to economic growth,” a release stated.

“Advancing community development initiatives that strengthen the vibrancy of Delaware as a place where people want to live, work and do business in is part of our approach to responsible growth,” said Chip Rossi, Delaware market president, Bank of America. “We’re honored to partner with these nonprofits; they are creating innovative solutions to the issues we face around affordable housing to help build thriving Delaware communities.”

Among the nonprofits receiving grants is Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, which will use the funding to help revitalize Simonds Gardens, a Route 9 neighborhood in New Castle.

“In partnership with Bank of America, and through the Route 9 Revitalization Initiative, we will be able to begin to rehabilitate some of the 80 vacant homes along the Route 9 corridor for low-income homebuyers,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County. “Through the grant funding and support from Bank of America employees who provide a hands-on approach to volunteering, we look forward to meeting the needs of Delaware and creating even greater impact.”

Other organizations receiving grants include: Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation, Delaware Art Museum, Delaware Children’s Museum, Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council, The Grand and the Playhouse on Rodney Square, Housing Alliance of Delaware, InterNeighborhood Foundation, Milford Housing Development Corporation, NCALL, Downtown Visions, Wilmington Housing Partnership Corporation, Wilmington Renaissance Corporation, Nehemiah Gateway Community Development Corporation, United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware, Delaware Museum of Natural History, Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Delaware Theatre Company, Delaware Historical Society, The Delaware Contemporary, Opera Delaware, and Delaware Center for Horticulture, Inc.

