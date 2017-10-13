Bancroft Mills smokestack to come down on Sunday

Wilmington Licenses and Inspections, Fire and Police Departments announced the Buccini Pollin Group has received the necessary permits to conduct an implosion of a 230-foot smokestack that stands at the site of the former Bancroft Mills plant on the Brandywine.

The smokestack demolition by implosion will occur this Sunday, October 15 at 8 a.m. The area around the former plant is being prepared for future redevelopment, with a large fire dooming plans for renovation.



Officers of the Carriage Row Condominium Association and members of a neighborhood working group, all of whom live in the immediate area of the former Bancroft Mills property, were notified last week of the pending implosion.

Traffic restrictions will occur on Sunday morning to limit access to the Rockford Falls/Bancroft Mills site. Streets that will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until after the implosion at 8 a.m. include Rockford Road (beginning at 62 Rockford Road heading northeast toward Bancroft Mills); Grant Avenue at Kentmere Place; and Wood Road northeast of the Delaware Art Museum.

Access to these streets will be granted to local residents only until 7:30 a.m. after which time there will be no access until after the implosion.



Because the smokestack is surrounded by either heavily wooded areas or private properties, there is no area available for the public to view the implosion. The city will stream the event on Facebook Live beginning at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday morning.



