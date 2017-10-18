Area VCA veterinary hospitals raise $29,000 for service animals for wounded veterans

Local VCA animal hospitals and their nonprofit partner organization, VCA Charities, donated $29,000, raised in the national “Pennies for Pets” campaign, to Companions for Heroes last month.

From April to June 2017, local VCA hospitals collected donations by allowing customers to round up all their transaction amounts to the nearest dollar, raffling off services, and a variety of other fundraising methods. The hospitals raised donations for Companions of Heroes, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing carefully trained, rescued service animals to wounded military veterans.

“This successful campaign allowed VCA clients to donate their small change, which directly benefits local and national animal welfare non-profits that are dedicated to ensuring that all pets in need have a better chance for a happy and healthy life,” said Ron Tatum, VCA Charities executive director. “I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the field and hospital team members who worked so hard to make this year’s campaign a resounding success. Their dedication and enthusiasm generated funds that can help to provide the essential services that pets need and deserve.”

Donors received promotional items, wrote messages of support on paw prints and could follow the fundraising progress at each local participating VCA hospital.

Across the country, hospital managers shared client reactions and support for the Pennies for Pets campaign. “Our clients are caring and compassionate. Each year they enthusiastically support our fundraiser,” said VCA Kirkwood Animal Hospital manager Linda Simione.

