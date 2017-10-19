Amazon, pollution, health and the STAR Campus

Good morning – Thursday was a busy news day.

Delaware officials struck the right note in proposing three possible sites for the Amazon HQ2 project. (See story below). The sites in Claymont and Wilmington, as well as a smaller office site on Concord Pike (AstraZeneca), were announced by Gov. John Carney at an event on Thursday.

Carney and other officials made the case for northern Delaware is an affordable, convenient option for the online giant. They also took pains to say that the long-shot effort would not be in vain since it shows the ability of the state, city, and county to devise a strategy and pull together an inventory of sites.

A few hours earlier, a coalition of local and national organizations that included the left-leaning Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Scientists, held a press conference in Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood.

The group released a report that ties nearby industrial and Superfund sites to higher rates of cancer and respiratory problems in nearby communities with high poverty rates and minority populations. (See story below).

The ties have long been known and come with other factors that include smoking and residents who worked in tough occupations tied to higher cancer rates.

The study would have been more useful if additional industrial communities, such as Claymont and Edgemoor, had been included. Still, the findings should not be dismissed as mere political posturing.

To the west, the announcement of the University of Delaware landing a national pharmaceutical research lab shows the purchase of the Chrysler site (STAR Campus) is paying dividends. A formal announcement is planned next week.

The STAR site is picking up steam after what some saw as a slow start that included the controversy over the data center project.

