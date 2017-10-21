Alstom unveils livery for Amtrak’s Acela replacement Avelia Liberty

The signage of Alstom’s next-generation high-speed trainset, Avelia Liberty has been revealed. The trains will run on the Northeast Corridor, which includes the busy Biden station in Wilmington.

“The design of the new livery is articulated around the overall shape of the train, in the characteristic Amtrak blue, red and white colors, with an additional touch of grey on the front,” a release stated. “With its eagle-eye well-positioned under the drivers’ cabin, and continuous white streak that runs along the window area of the cars, Alstom’s Avelia Liberty livery provides characteristic and easily recognizable identity for the new trainsets.”

The 28 new high-speed trainsets will replace the existing Acela trainsets, increasing passenger capacity, providing more frequent service, minimizing journey times, and improving operating costs and energy efficiency, according to the release.

The new trainsets will be manufactured at Alstom’s 160-year-old site in Hornell, NY. Alstom is headquartered in France.

The sets will be maintained in the depots of Amtrak in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. under a specific Technical Support and Spare Supply Agreement (TSSSA).

Additional support from Alstom’s sites in New York, Delaware and Illinois will continue for 15 years, with an option for an additional 15 years. Alstom and Amtrak announced the contract for the 28 Avelia Liberty and the TSSSA in August 2016.

Delaware has become an employment center for Amtrak, which has shops, dispatching, training and other facilities in the Wilmington andBear areas. Suppliers have also set up shop in the area.

The Avelia Liberty is the latest development of Alstom’s high-speed train product line.

The new trainset will be able to carry up to 33 percent more passengers than current Acela trains. The trainset configuration includes an innovative compact power car and nine passenger cars, with the possibility of three more being added if demand grows. The train is capable of

The train is capable of traveling at speeds up to 186 mph, but will initially operate at a maximum speed of 160 mph based on Amtrak speed limits. Additionally, each concentrated power car is equipped with Alstom’s pioneering Crash Energy Management system.

The first prototype of the new trainsets will be ready in 2019, with the first trainset entering revenue service in 2021. All of the trainsets are expected to be in service, and the current fleet retired, by the end of 2022, according to Amtrak.

Another key feature is the train’s articulated architecture, which provides greater stability and passenger comfort while enhancing safety. The train also includes Alstom’s innovative Tiltronix anticipative tilting technology, which allows the train to maneuver curves safely and more comfortably at high speeds.

In nearly 40 years, Alstom has sold more than 1,100 Avelia high-speed trains around the world and equipped over 300 more with its technology. As of today, Alstom’s Avelia high-speed trains have covered over 4 billion miles in 20 countries and transported 4 billion passengers.

