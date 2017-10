Allen Harim last week sent two more truckloads of chicken to Florida as part of its hurricane recovery effort.

One headed toFeeding South Floridain Pembroke Park just north of Miami, while the second truck went to the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Meyers in the southwest part of the state.

So far, Allen Harim has donated 100 tons of chicken that has gone to Florida and the Houston area.

Allen Harim is based in Seaford and has a processing plant in Harbeson.

