Allen Harim breaks ground on $22 million hatchery

Allen Harim Wednesday broke ground on a $22 million hachery. The new facility will have a capacity of 2.5 million eggs per week. In attendance were public officials including Delaware Gov. John Carney,

The new 70,000-square-foot facility will be built on the company’s 19.84-acre site on Nine Foot Road in Dagsboro.

When complete, the company will close two older hatcheries, one in Seaford and one in Dagsboro, and employees at both locations will be offered opportunities at the new hatchery or at other Allen Harim facilities.

