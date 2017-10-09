I-95 northbound to be down to 1 lane for month between 202 and Marsh Rd.

The Department of Transportation announced that contractor Eastern Highway Specialists began construction at 7 p.m. on Sunday, on the bridge on I-95 northbound over Talley Road between US 202 and Marsh Road. The work will consist of removing and replacing the concrete bridge deck overlay.

During construction, I-95 northbound lanes between US 202 and Marsh Road will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project and delays should be expected. Motorists traveling north are advised to take US 13 or I-495 northbound as alternate routes.

Variable message boards will be posted for motorists entering Delaware from the Maryland state line to I-95 and in the vicinity of Route 72 and Marsh Road.

This project is expected to be completed by early November 2017, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

