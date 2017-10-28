Delaware Business Now

Roger Martin, teacher, legislative leader and historian, dead at 83. (Delaware State News)
Developers of the controversial Overbrook shopping center project seek a hearing. (Cape Gazette)
Cecil County, MD County Executive charged with DUI, other traffic offenses. (Cecil Whig)
After 132 years, Lyons Pharmacy in Elkton, MD to close. (Cecil Guardian)
Manafort and his associate Gates indicted on numerous charges related to Ukraine dealings. (CNN)
Puerto Rico to cancel controversial Whitefish power restoration contract. (Bloomberg)
