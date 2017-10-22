Delaware Business Now

Chinese company offers electric delivery truck with 100-mile range. (OC Register)
Delaware City refinery owner suffers setback when EPA backs off of ethanol changes, due to pressure from corn-state representatives. (Reuters)
Million dollar tax bracket in the works for GOP tax plan. (Axios)
Toxic tensions in the epicenter of Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. (CNN)
Former partner of Wilmington shareholder law firm Grant & Eisenhofer seeks dismissal of suit alleging he stole client. (ABA Journal)
