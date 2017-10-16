Whayland Co. named top commercial builder by magazine.

For the third consecutive year, Laurel-based Whayland Company has been chosen by readers of Metropolitan Magazine as the top commercial builder in southern Delaware.

The award, part of the Salisbury publication’s 23rd annual “best of” competition, was announced earlier this year. It’s part of a contest that’s held annually and is voted on by the local community for several months leading up to the announcement of the yearly winners.

Whayland was once again named the “best” among several entries in the “commercial building” category.

“We feel very fortunate to be an integral part of the greater Delmarva business community, and we’d like to thank the editorial staff of the Metropolitan, and all the people who voted for us, for this recognition,” says Steve Hentschel, president of the Whayland Co. “But it’s important to remember that only we’re able to do what we do because of a great supporting cast, and the clients who put their faith in us.”

Each year since 1994, Metropolitan Magazine has asked its readers to vote for the “best of” winners in many categories, ranging from restaurants and bars to salons, automotive dealerships, grocery stores, appliance centers and many more. All winners are then invited to a pre-planned celebration, with proceeds benefiting a worthy local charity.

For more than six decades, the Whayland Co., has been offering its services on the Delmarva Peninsula, starting in Salisbury, before moving to Delmar and later to its present location in Laurel.

In addition to commercial construction and management services, Whayland also offers a wide range of other services, including project consulting and permit acquisition.

The company has also become an industry leader in the building of residential clubhouses, constructing several in the last 12 to 18 months, including at the Coastal Club in Lewes and at the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay in Long Neck.

“Building these clubhouses has really become a core part of our business over the last couple of years, and it’s something we take a great deal of pride in,” says Hentschel. “The word is getting out that this is part of what we do here at Whayland, and we hope that part of the business will continue to grow many times over in the years ahead.”

