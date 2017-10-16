National property management firm opens office in Bethany

FirstService Residential has opened its first office in Delaware to serve a growing number of clients in the area.

The new office, located at 209 5th Street, Bethany Beach, will be managed by FirstService Residential Regional Director Stephan Kaganzev.

The company’s foray into Delaware began with managing Bayville Shores Condominium Association in Selbyville, a 342-home community located two and one-half miles from the beach in Fenwick. The decision to open an office in the state came on the heels of FirstService Residential’s recent selection to provide community management services for The View Condominiums at Bethany Bay in Ocean View and Millville by the Sea Property Owners Association (POA) in Millville.

“We are excited to open this new office in Delaware and become part of the Bethany Beach neighborhood,” said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic for FirstService Residential.“Once we began serving Bayville Shores, we knew we could provide value bringing our brand of top-class community management, lifestyle amenity programming, and service-oriented culture to make a difference every day for every resident we serve to additional communities at the beach.”

The View at Bethany Bay, a subdivision within Bethany Bay, is located on Indian River Bay and includes 82 condominium homes within seven buildings. Millville by the Sea POA, a subdivision of Millville by the Sea, is a community of single-family homes and townhomes containing 248 homes.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada.

