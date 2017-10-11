Delaware Business Now

Wilmington Trust settlement criticized by lawyer for former executives. (DelawareOnline)
Track workers killedin Amtrak train-backhoe accident had drugs in their bodies, with a test of engineer showing traces of marijuana. (Washington Post)
Intercollegiate Studies Institute opens doors to the community. (Town Square Delaware)
Greenwood company makes parts for everything from bullets to blenders. (Delaware Business Times)
WDEL wins Freedom of Information case over county council president’s private emails. (WDEL)
Former State Rep. Dennis Williams to seek State Auditor’s post. (Delaware State News)
