$85 million distribution center coming to Cecil County’s Principo Business Park

The newly opened Amazon Fulfillment Center at Principo Business Park.

An $85 million distribution center is coming to Cecil County’s Principo Business Park between  North East and Perryville.

Project Melo, a U.S.-based manufacturer. Maryland’s Department of Commerce has conditionally agreed to loan Project Melo up to $1.2 million  to assist in establishing a new  one-million-square-foot-plus square foot distribution center in western Cecil County,

Plans call for anticipated project costs of about  $16 million for land acquisition, $65 million for construction and improvements and $3 million for equipment.  Cecil County will contribute a $170,000 conditional loan. 

Initially, Project Melo expects to hire 225 full-time employees at the site by the end of December 2021 and 225 additional full-time employees by the end of 2023.

Maryland’s Department of Commerce has also conditionally agreed to grant up to $360,000 from the Maryland Economic Development Assistance and Authority Fund (MEDAAF) to Lidl US, LLC.

The grant will assist the German supermarket chain in acquiring property and establishing a new 790,000 square foot distribution center in the Principio Business Park in North East, Maryland.  The county will contribute $36,000. The Lidl project had been announced earlier.

The Cecil County Office of Economic Development will be presenting two resolutions to members of the Cecil County Council on behalf of the County Executive on Tuesday to bring the two new distribution centers to the county.

The proposed Lidl project will cost an estimated $105 million for the land acquisition and site construction and $45M in additional costs for equipment and interior needs. The company expects to hire 100 permanent full-time employees by December 2018.

“Lidl’s commitment to Cecil County in 2016 was the first of a recent flurry of activity for Principio Business Park, which also includes Amazon, TruAire, and Project Melo.  This Regional Headquarters and Distribution Center will allow Lidl to continue expanding north along the eastern seaboard,’ said Cecil

The  conditional loans are being funded by a casino-related economic development account, which the County uses to support business attraction and expansion.”

