1313 Innovation’s co-working partner combines with Washington, DC’s 1776

The operating partner for 1313 Innovation’s co-working space in Wilmington is merging with a Washington, DC organization.

1313 operates from the Hercules Plaza building in downtown Wilmington, with Benjamin’s desk serving as its partner.

1776 and Benjamin’s Desk announced they will join forces to provide greater support for entrepreneurs throughout the Northeast Corridor.

1776 is a global incubator and producer of the international Challenge Cup competition for startup companies, and Benjamin’s Desk is a Philadelphia-based co-working network.

1776 co-founder and CEO Evan Burfield will become Executive Chairman of the combined incubator network, which will operate under the 1776 brand.

Benjamin’s Desk cofounders Anthony Maher and Jennifer Maher will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations as co-CEOs.

The combined network will provide a greater density of innovation hubs and supply entrepreneurs with additional resources in major metropolitan areas along the Northeast Corridor, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Wilmington.

“1776’s mission has always been to challenge amazing entrepreneurs to solve big problems and provide them resources, networks, and expertise to make them successful” Burfield stated in a release. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and by combining with the Benjamin’s Desk network, we will be able to extend 1776’s work in a more dynamic and impactful way.”

“Five years ago, we couldn’t find the right combination of resources to grow our family’s real estate startup, so we built them ourselves,” said Benjamin’s Desk cofounder and co-CEO Jennifer Maher. “In 1776, we’ve found kindred spirits who understand the impact entrepreneurs can make when they have resources, mentors, and inspiring spaces in which to work.”

Today, more than one thousand companies and independent entrepreneurs operate from 1776 and Benjamin’s Desk facilities.

The combined network will manage, operate, or license nearly a quarter million square feet of office space, including more than 94,000 square feet currently operated under the 1776 brand and more than 138,000 square feet managed by Benjamin’s Desk and its licensing partners.

Upon completion of the merger between 1776 and Benjamin’s Desk, 1776 co-founder Burfield will become the CEO of UNION, a global platform powering startup hubs and corporate open innovation programs. UNION was built within 1776 and is now being spun out as an independent business.

“After challenging entrepreneurs to solve complex problems all over the world, we realized the need for a platform that can connect startups to crucial resources while helping them stay in their hometowns,” said Burfield. “We expect that making UNION more widely available to other startup programs and coworking spaces throughout the world will help even more young companies create jobs and impact their communities.”

Member companies across the entire network will now also benefit from 1776’s curriculum and training programs, powered by the UNION technology platform, as well as from both organizations’ mentorship, advisory, and advocacy initiatives.

Company officials stated that further updates, including specific details about membership benefits, will be published online at 1776.vc.

The 1776 Seed Fund, which has invested in more than 34 startups over the past three years, will continue to operate as a separate legal entity from the 1776 incubator

Meanwhile, co-working spaces have blossomed in Delaware, with The Mill continuing to add square footage and services at the Nemours Building in downtown Wilmington.

Stat International, a long-time shared office provider, launched The Hub @ 1201 at its Orange Street address. A pioneer in co-working – the coIN Loft, StartItUp Delaware operates on the south end of Market Street. Brandywine Executive Center and Regus also operate shared space centers in downtown.

