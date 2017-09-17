World Trade Center gets boost from Export-Import Bank (Newsworks video)

The World Trade Center of Delaware’s efforts to help Delaware companies send their products and services around the globe is getting a helping hand from the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

The World Trade Center of Delaware signed an agreement to partner with the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. to give local companies better access to financing when exporting products around the world. Leaders of both groups signed the agreement Friday morning in Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s office.

“EXIM bank is the official export credit agency of the United States, unlike our counterparts all over the world, our main function is to help sustain and grow US jobs through exports,” said Carla Stone, executive director of WTC-DE. “This partnership I believe will be very helpful to the revitalization of Wilmington and Delaware.”

Thanks to Delaware’s corporate-friendly laws, Wilmington has long been known for its role in hosting international companies. It’s a status Mayor Purzycki is eager to maintain. “It’s no secret the world is changing and our business community is changing as well, a reflection of a changing global marketplace,” Purzycki said. “The future for our city lies in attracting small businesses, small entrepreneurs that have better access to foreign trade today than ever before.”

