Wilmington strikes assistance deal with UD and DSU

The City of Wilmington, Delaware State University and the University of Delaware have agreed to enter into an agreement that pledges mutual cooperation and assistance on various projects to benefit Wilmington and the residents and businesses.

The agreement will also provide university students and faculty with new opportunities to participate in applied and practical research and service leading to immediate improvements in the operations of city government. The agreement involves DSU in the city after the institution moved a satellite

The agreement involves DSU in the city after the institution moved a satellite campus to a suburban site a few years ago. UD offers degrees and research capabilities in urban affairs.

The agreement includes a number of ways the City and the two universities can work together, including:

Advertisement

Partnering on projects such as fellowships, internships, research projects, studies, and grant applications

Assisting the city with data collection and analysis to improve government efficiencyand service delivery

Using the wide variety of experts from numerous fields that are available at each university to work with the City on a specific project

Expanding the assignment of students as university fellows to the city for specific government projects which allow the students to gain real world government experience

Establishing student internship opportunities which will teach young people about Wilmington’s government.

“We began talking about the potential of this collaborative arrangement earlier this year and it just made sense to many of us that we should harness the talent and resources of these two wonderful universities to work hand-in-hand with the City,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “We need to bring about greater government efficiencies and to improve Wilmington’s service delivery to citizens. We have to be more creative and open to new ways of conducting the business of government and to learn how to operate the government with fewer dollars. The University of Delaware and Delaware State University will help us achieve many of our goals and well as theirs, which includes expanding the educational opportunities available to students.”



UD President DennisAssanis said the University is committed to partnering with the city and DelawareStateUniversity to help address Wilmington’s challenges and expand itsopportunities. “The University of Delaware has along and rich history ofapplying its knowledge and creativity to local communities across the state,”he said. “Thisexpanded collaboration with Wilmington will bring together talentedand dedicated people to develop andimplement innovative ways to enhance thephysical, social, economic and cultural vitality of the city and itsneighborhoods.”



“I’m delighted that two natural partners like Delaware State University and University of Delaware will be working together on a continuous basis to tackle the economic and social challenges of Delaware’s largest city,” said Delaware State University President Williams. “The strengths that each partner brings to the table are both complementary and necessary and we expect will be of significant value to the city of Wilmington as well as staff, faculty and students at both institutions.”



Purzycki said while there will be a cost to the City for some of the collaborative efforts among the three entities, the agreement will save the city money in the long run. The mayor said university resources will be available at less expense than what the city pays for contracting with private firms. He said the agreement has the potential to benefit city and universities well into the future.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

