Wilmington-based toxic tort litigation firm expands in Midwest

The Wilmington-based law firm of Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC announced an expansion into Missouri and Illinois.

Maron Marvel, which primarily handles toxic tort litigation, added 13 new attorneys to the firm, along with their paralegals and staff.

Attorneys include directors Melissa Fallah, Scott Henry, Adam Jagadich, and Greg McMahon in the Chicago area and Ben Thames in St. Louis. The attorneys and staff were with the law firm of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney.

“From the very founding of our practice, our goal has been to become the premier mass toxic tort firm in the country,” said James J. Maron, founding member and director of Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy. “We are excited and energized to welcome these talented legal professionals to our team, and we look forward to putting that energy and legal acumen to work on behalf of our clients nationwide.”

Maron has been in the news as a lawyer representing a Delaware family that suffered severe injuries from insecticide used at the resort where they were staying in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The attorneys who are joining Maron Marvel focus their practices on toxic torts, environmental litigation, products liability, and related practice areas.

They have experience in toxic tort litigation, including asbestos and benzene claims and they regularly represent clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, resolving complex issues in different jurisdictions, and proactively consulting on ways to avoid litigation.

With the expansion, Maron Marvel now has attorneys licensed in 21 states and housed in 13 office locations in Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

The additions also help increase the firm’s diversity. Women represent 44 percent of the firm’s attorneys and 32 percent of the partnership; 15 percent of the firm is comprised of ethnic minorities, and the attorneys collectively speak more than 16 languages.

