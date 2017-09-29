(Video) TransPerfect group launches new flight of advertising over sale dispute

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware launched a media campaign, including new national TV spots on the possible impact of the sale of TransPerfect.

In announcing the campaign earlier this month, group noted that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report showing that the state’s corporate law reputation rating fell ten spots. The state had held the top rating since the survey was launched.

Citizens attributes the ranking to the battle for TransPerfect, with Chancery Court setting into motion the process of selling the company.

The campaign will include TV, radio, print and digital ads. The group has pushed for a bill before the Delaware General Assembly that would provide a three-year cooling period before any sale.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce validated what we have been saying since day one: business leaders across the nation will take notice when a state takes away someone’s private company – and puts thousands of jobs at risk,” said Chris Coffey, CPBD campaign manager.

“If Delaware’s reputation dropped 10 spots this year, imagine the next set of rankings if thousands of American jobs are sent overseas,” said Coffey.

The claim that the case led to the lower rating has been disputed by members of Delaware’s corporate bar, which argues that passing the legislation would encourage other companies to do the same and tarnish the reputation of the state as a corporate legal venue.

Others in the legal community attribute the lower ranking to Delaware’s aggressive practices in collecting unclaimed property funds.

TransPerfect is based in New York City and has no operations in Delaware.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as Delaware residents, business executives and others, the group states.

