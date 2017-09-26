(Video) Goat-powered brush removal company wins Enterprise Center’s ‘Sharks’ competition

Green Grazer Goats grazed into the no. 1 position to win the Emerging Enterprise Center’s Swim with the Sharks Video Pitch Competition, gaining a grain prize totaling more than $22,000 in cash and services.

Green Grazer Goats is a farming operation that works to turn problem areas into manageable property, clearing areas of noxious weeds and brush without the need for human labor, heavy equipment, chemicals – and all at about half the cost.

Kalyn Butt and Kevin Connor convinced the judges that they had a viable business.

The prizes included:

Cash prize of $14,500

$3,125 in legal services from Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

$2,500 in professional services from William Humphreys & Co

$2,500 in professional services from Placers

6 month membership in the Emerging Enterprise Center Virtual Incubation Program (valued at $1,800)

New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Marketing Package (valued at $1,400)

One year membership in New Castle County Chamber of Commerce (valued at $350)

The competition required participants to submit a three-minute video pitch showcasing their company and describing how their prize package will be used to grow their business.

The three finalists made a live pitch before a jury composed of judges from the entrepreneurial and business community. Judging was based on multiple criteria, including clarity of message and vision, value proposition and feasibility of business concept.

The two other finalists: DEact Medical Solutions and Drone Workforce Solutions were the other finalists.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

