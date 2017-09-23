University of Delaware provost to step down

University of Delaware Provost Domenico Grasso has decided to step down effective next month.

UD President Dennis Assanis announced Grasso’s departure in a message to the university community. The provost is the university’s chief academic officer.

Assanis praised Grasso for his work as provost. “including the creation of the Division of Enrollment Management, as well as the development of university-wide programs ranging from entrepreneurship to humanities, social science and arts programs. He has also spearheaded core institutional programs to cultivate community engagement, diversity and inclusive excellence, advances in cybersecurity and smart cities, and leadership in faculty affairs.”

Assanis said Grasso will return to the faculty after one-year leave.

Plans include developing the program in engineering and environmental policy with an emphasis in Smart Cities, serving both the College of Engineering and the College of Arts and Sciences.

A search committee will be formed to identify candidates for the post.

An interim provost will be appointed by Assanis.

