Town of Milton settles with resident over anti-Trump signs

The Town of Milton has settled with a resident who signs on her property critical of President Trump.

The town had cited Penny Nickerson. The ACLU Foundation of Delaware filed a lawsuit on behalf of Nickerson.

The town claimed that its objection was in keeping with a U.S. Supreme Court decision on political signs.

The two sides later came to an agreement on changes to the sign ordinance that were later approved by the Town Council.

Advertisement

“In general, the revisions eased the administration and promoted the residents’ and property owners’ ability to express their views through signs, while still serving the ordinances’ purposes such as avoiding obstructed views, distracted motorists, and tripping hazards,” a release from the town stated.

A lot may display four temporary signs at any given time without regard to content, as long as the signs adhere to size and location restrictions and are not obscene.

According to the statement from the town, the agreement should not be viewed as an admission of liability.

The issue has rarely come up in Delaware, since politically oriented signs are generally taken down after election day.

However, disputes have cropped up, with one business in southern New Castle County posting a sign critical of the administration of former Gov. Tom Carper in regard to land purchases by the Delaware Department of Transportation. The signs was displayed without restrictions.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

