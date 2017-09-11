Tidwells to be honored by Delaware Tech

David. D. Tidwell and Daniel D. Tidwell have been selected as recipients of the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award for Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus.

The award is presented annually to alumni in recognition of academic achievements, leadership, service, reputation, professional success, and contributions to Delaware Tech and the local community.

They will be honored at the Celebration of Giving & Alumni Success on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the Carter Partnership Center on the Owens Campus in Georgetown.

Following high school, the Tidwell brothers joined the United States Marine Corps. Dan received his duty assignment first, which shipped him off to Vietnam. Dave served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and then as Military Police in Rota, Spain. After they were released from active duty, they both returned home and enrolled in courses at Delaware Tech.

Advertisement

Dave graduated from Delaware Tech in 1971 with an associate degree in Business Administration. He also received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Salisbury University, an MBA from Central Michigan University, and a master’s degree in Counseling from Wilmington University. His professional career includes financial advising, real estate, senior care, and higher education. Dave has been employed as an adjunct instructor for Wilmington University, a financial aid officer, program manager, and academic counselor at Delaware Tech, and a development director at CHEER Center.

Dan graduated from Delaware Tech in 1976 with an associate degree in Business Administration. Dan began his career in banking before venturing in financial advising with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He serves as senior vice president and financial advisor for Morgan Stanley, celebrating his 42nd year in the industry. One of Dan’s favorite volunteer roles includes his service as the Sussex County coordinator for the Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with intellectual disABILITIES for the past 23 years.

Both men are members of The American Legion Post 8 in Georgetown and Vietnam Veterans of America – Sussex County Chapter. In Sept. 2016, the Tidwells served as wall ambassadors when The Wall That Heals visited Delaware Tech. In Nov. 2016, they helped Delaware Tech raise over $40,000 for the creation of a Veteran Resource Center and funding for veteran scholarships at the Owens Campus. They also established the Tidwell Family Scholarship Endowment to support the greatest needs of veteran students and their dependents.

The Celebration of Giving & Alumni Success on Sept. 27 is free and lunch will be provided. To RSVP, contact the Development Office at 302-259-6086 or emailabuckley@dtcc.edu.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

