TEDx Wilmington to host salon on personal finance

TEDxWilmington will host a salon on financial empowerment on Tuesday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gold Ballroom at Hotel du Pont, Wilmington.

The title of the salon is, “Personal Finance, Community Results.” The theme is inspired by Mary Dupont’s TEDxWilmington 2016 talk. Mary is the director of Financial Empowerment at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services which administers $tand By Me in partnership with United Way of Delaware. $tand By Me is statewide financial empowerment partnership focused on increasing financial well-being for all Delawareans.

The salon will feature speakers who are involved in groundbreaking work in the field of personal financial security. Attendees will hear from 15 educators, nonprofit leaders, public officials, employers and researchers who agree that without financial security, Americans are held back from achieving higher-level goals in life.

The TEDxWilmington salon features a select group of speakers who share short, powerful talks with the goal of exchanging ideas and taking a deep dive into a single topic.

Speakers and topics at the Financial Empowerment Summit include:

Alexandra Bastien, Senior Program Associate, PolicyLink —Courage vs. The Racial WealthGap

Anna Maria Chavez, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President for the National Council on Aging —No More Grandmas Eating CatFood

Jerry Hunter, CEO of United Way of Delaware —Linkages to Build Stronger Communities

Dr. Jonathan Morduch, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, NYU —Why a Steady Job Is No Longer Enough to Feel FinanciallySecure

Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary, Delaware Department of Health and Services—Financial Health is Public Health

Shana Payne, Delaware Director of Higher Education —Building Delaware’s Talent Pipeline

Tickets are $35 and are available online atwww.tedxwilmington.com.

