(Video) TEDx salon focusing on transportation coming in October

Twelve leaders in the world of transportation will gather in Wilmington, Delaware for the October 17 TEDxWilmingtonSalon.

It could be the first TEDxSalon in the world dedicated exclusively to exploring transportation.

The theme of the Salon is, “Who’s in the Driver’s Seat? The Transformation of Transportation.” The event is being supported by AAA Mid-Atlantic, headquartered in Wilmington.

“We received speaker applications from dozens of the leading voices in the transportation industry, research, and technology,” said Ajit Mathew George, organizer and executive producer of TEDxWilmington. “I am excited about the ideas that will be explored by the engineers, innovators, CEOs, experts, and government officials we have invited to speak on October 17.”

“AAA wants to generate thought-provoking ideas and conversations about the transformation of transportation. Because we know many people want to watch and listen from many parts of the world, we areprovidinga Livestream of the event and have already heard from places like departments of transportation about setting up viewing areas to watch the event unfold live,” said Cathy Rossi, vicepresident of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “These talks are intended tostimulate thinking about rapidly-developing transportation technology and how these advancements are – and will be – affecting consumers in the near and longer term. It will be a practical and realistic look at the evolution of transportation and its implications for our vehicles, our infrastructure, and our lives.”

Speakers at the TEDxWilmingtonSalon “Who’s in the Driver’sSeat? the Transformation of Transportation” include:

Maureen Ohlhausen, Washington D.C., Acting Chair, Federal Trade Commission

Anya Babbitt, Michigan, Founder and CEO of SPLT

David Silver, California, Leader of the Self-Driving Car program at Udacity

Jennifer Cohan, Delaware, Secretary of Transportation, State of Delaware

Tom Dingus, Virginia, Professor of Engineering, Director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI)

Elan Nyer, Israel, Director of Business Development at Nexar

Andreas Mai, Michigan, Innovation Leader at Keolis North America, former Director of Smart Connected Vehicles with Cisco

John Ellis, Illinois, Ellis & Associates, Former Global Technologist of Ford Motor Company’s Connected Car Business

David Woessner, Maryland, General Manager of Local Motors

Lauren Smith, Washington DC, Policy Counsel and Director of the Connected Cars Project at the Future of Privacy Forum

James Koenig, New York, Co-chair of Fenwick & West LLP’s Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice

John Nielsen, Florida, Managing Director of AAA National’s Automotive Engineering Team

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks, video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

Ajit Mathew George was granted the TEDx license in the fall of 2011. Between 2012 and June 7, 2017, TEDxWilmington showcased 225 speakers who gave 218 TEDx talks. These talks collectively have had over 12 million views on the TEDx YouTube channel as of June 29.For a full list of programming, visit www.tedxwilmington.com.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference inVancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, onTED.com.

