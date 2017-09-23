The Struts to perform as part of NASCAR weekend in Dover

The Struts, an English rock band, will perform a free concert on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 1 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

On Saturday, recording artist Tom Dixon, who has opened for country acts such as Eric Church, Alan Jackson, and Sugarland will perform on the AAA Stage at Victory. Dixon will also sing the national anthem prior to Saturday’s “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race.

The weekend will be the last time that fans will see retiring NASCAR driver Dale Earnhart, Jr. at the Monster Mile track.

The Struts, made up of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies, formed in Derby, England, in 2012. The band has made numerous appearances in the region and has been championed by Philadelphia rock station WMMR.

The Struts’ debut studio album, “Everybody Wants,” was released in 2016. The album includes the single “Could Have Been Me,” which reached No. 1 on Spotify’s viral chart, the top 5 on Modern Rock radio charts and has earned more than 2.5 million Vevo/YouTube views.

The Struts will open for the Foo Fighters on the first leg of their fall arena tour. The Struts will be the third band to perform at both Dover International Speedway and the Firefly Music Festival, which Dover hosts each June, joining the X Ambassadors and the Young Rising Sons. Firefly is held on land near the track.

Wyclef Jean, a three-time Grammy-Award winning musician, producer and actor, will be the grand marshal of the Apache Warrior 400 Sunday race.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29.

Click here fora schedule of events.

Dover and other NASCAR tracks have been working to attract younger people as NASCAR goes through a decade-long drop in attendance that has led to stands being removed at Dover International Speedway.

Reasons range from an aging fan base to the retirement of popular drivers and an economy that has strongly affected long-time fans.

The weekend has also featured celebrity chefs.package that includes a buffet from Dover’s Mission barbecue and a race ticket.

Fans can buy apackage that includes drinks and a buffet from Dover’s Mission barbecue as well as a race ticket.

