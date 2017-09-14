State gets another $20 million from the feds for highway work

The Federal Highway Administration’s annual August redistribution has resulted in Delaware receiving anadditional $20,049,671 in federal funding for infrastructure projects.

The redistribution dollars represent federal transportation improvement funds that were allocated, but not used by other states.

“These additional funds will allow DelDOT to move forward with several needed projects throughout our state sooner than originally planned, creating more jobs and addressing infrastructure needs,” said Gov. John Carney.

“DelDOT values every dollar it receives from FHWA, and we are happy that we responded quickly to this opportunity to further support our robust infrastructure improvement program,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

DelDOT will earmark the additional funds for specific projects no later than September 26.

The projects include the Route 1 1 NE Front Street grade separated interchange in Kent County, paving and rehabilitation work of Route 54 and Fenwick/Lighthouse Road in Sussex County, bridge painting on the Red Clay Creek bridge on Kirkwood Highway and design work for a rehab project for the Route 141 bridge over Kirkwood Highway in New Castle County.

