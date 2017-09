For the third year in a row Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes received the Pursuit of Excellence award from the National Funeral Directors Association.

Spicer-Mullikin is the only Delaware funeral home to earn the designation.

Spicer-Mullikin has three funeral homes in New Castle County and is building another location in Middletown.

The company has been in operation for more than 110 years. The owner is Matthew Smith, who succeeded his father.

