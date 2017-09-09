Simulcast to outline energy assistance options for business

A simulcast outlining assistance as well as grants and loans aimed at reducing business energy consumption and improve environmental performance is slated for Sept. 14.

PresentedbyEmilySt. Clair, of Delaware’sDivisionofEnergy&Climate, within DNREC, the simulcast will outline the opportunity to participate in the Energy-Efficiency Investment Fund.

The fund is used to assist Delmarva Power customers under DNREC’s eligibility criteria. A portion of the funding is reserved for the inclusion of diverse businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, veterans, service disabled veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities.

DNREC’sDivisionofEnergyandClimateoffers technicalassistance,aswellascompetitivelyawardedgrantsandloansforimplementationofenergyefficiency projects rangingfromconvertingtoLEDbulbstoacompletemechanicalretrofit.

Participants can also earnaboutthestrategicinvestmentsincapital equipmentandfacilityupgrades thatwillloweryourcoststhroughreducedenergyconsumptionandimproved environmental performance

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be simulcast at

four Delaware libraries–all with free parking:

Bear PublicLibrary,MeetingRoom2,101GovernorsPl,Bear,DE19701

DoverPublicLibrary,InspirationSpace,2ndfloor,35LoockermanPlaza,Dover,DE19901

Georgetown PublicLibrary,InspirationSpace,2ndfloor,123W.PineStreet,Georgetown,DE19947

Wilmington PublicLibrary,InspirationSpace,2ndfloor,10&MarketStreets,Wilmington,DE19801

