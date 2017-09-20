Siegfried, Belfint, Lyons & Shuman make top 300 CPA firm ranking

Two Delaware-based certified public accounting firms made a national top 300 list.

The Siegfried Group, Wilmington, was recognized byInside Public Accountingas the fastest-growing CPA firm in the country with an organic growth rate of 18.4 percent.

Certified public accounting firm, Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, CPAs (BLS), based near Wilmington, was also ranked 291st among the top 300 firm in the nation by the publication.

This is the fourth consecutive year Siegfried has been listed as one of the fastest-growing firms. Siegfried ranked as the 30thlargest CPA firm in the United States, moving up four positions from 2016.

Siegfried has 18office locationsacross the country and nearly 700 employees. Over the last three years, Siegfried has achieved an organic growth rate of nearly 80 percent, and since its inception in 1988, its cumulative aggregate growth rate is 31 percent.

“I’m always excited to see the IPA’s latest rankings, and I attribute our success and growth in the accounting industry to our many differentiating factors, including our hundreds of dedicated and passionate employees, as well as our valuable clients,” saidRob Siegfried, CEO and founder. “We’re unlike any other CPA firm in the country because in addition to providing our clients with high-potential talent to help advance their most important finance and accounting projects, we provide another valuable service: leadership advisory.”

“We are once again thrilled to be recognized among the best accounting firms in the country,” stated Michael French, CPA, managing director. “Being part of the IPA Top 300, we are able to benchmark ourselves against other top-performing firms to not only show us what we do well but also highlight areas in need of improvement. This is valuable information that helps us guide our strategic focus and refine our methods and service areas to more profitably grow the firm.”

The IPA 300 rankings are based on firm revenues, using data gathered from IPA’s Annual Survey and Analysis of firms, which attracted 587 candidates this year.

Click on the following link for the IPA Top 300 Firm Special Report.

