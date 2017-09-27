Shore United opens branch in Virginia

Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced  its banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, opened a new branch in Onley on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Shore has branches on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

“Our new full-service branch is open and ready to serve clients,” noted Branch Manager, Jennifer Annis.  “We look forward to helping our customers achieve their personal and business financial goals.”

 “Ms. Annis has over 25 years of banking experience and has extensive market knowledge of the lower eastern shore,” noted Pat Bilbrough, Shore United Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expansion to Virginia is a strategic move to further expand our footprint to the lower shore and to enhance our community banking model in Onley, Virginia.” 
 

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.  The company is based in Easton, MD.

