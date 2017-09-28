SEI hired to handle Delaware Community Foundation investments

SEI  announced the company has been hired by Delaware Community Foundation to serve as outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) for approximately $180 million of the foundation’s assets. The strategic partnership has also resulted in the creation of three distinct investment pools that the foundation can now offer its existing and potential donors. These pools include the Flagship Long-Term Growth Pool, Intermediate-Term Index Pool, and Socially Responsible Pool.

 “Delaware Community Foundation is a forward-thinking organization in how they accommodate the needs of their donors and have proactively taken steps to provide options based on their donors preferences,” said Paul Klauder, executive vice President, SEI and Head of SEI Institutional Group. “We look forward to an ongoing and successful relationship as their OCIO.”

SEI has seen increased interest in the company’s OCIO services from community foundations who seek to add fiduciary oversight and investment expertise to complement their investment committee.  As of June 30, SEI has $88.5 billion in institutional OCIO assets including more than  170 non-profit clients representing $23.9 billion in assets.

For more information visit: seic.com/institutions.

