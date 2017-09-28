SEI hired to handle Delaware Community Foundation investments

SEI announced the company has been hired by Delaware Community Foundation to serve as outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) for approximately $180 million of the foundation’s assets. The strategic partnership has also resulted in the creation of three distinct investment pools that the foundation can now offer its existing and potential donors. These pools include the Flagship Long-Term Growth Pool, Intermediate-Term Index Pool, and Socially Responsible Pool.

The strategic partnership has also resulted in the creation of three distinct investment pools that the foundation can now offer its existing and potential donors. These pools include the Flagship Long-Term Growth Pool, Intermediate-Term Index Pool, and Socially Responsible Pool, a release from SEI stated.