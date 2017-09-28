Sallie Mae’s College Cost Calculator gets top grade

Sallie Mae announced its College Cost Calculator has been named one of 2017’s top college savings calculators by AdvisoryHQ, an online news source that reviews and ranks financial services products and providers. Sallie Mae’s calculator received the highest score possible in the ranking’s ease-of-use component.

Sallie Mae’s calculator received the highest score possible in the ranking’s ease-of-use component.

Sallie Mae’s free College Cost Calculator lets students and families estimate the cost of college in three simple steps. Enter a school’s annual cost of attendance, the number of years until the student enrolls, and the number of years the student will attend, and the calculator quickly computes the expected cost.

“If you want simplicity, the Sallie Mae College Cost Calculator has it,” AdvisoryHQ reported in its review. “One good thing about this calculator is that it provides you some flexibility, in that you control whether to just consider tuition or add room and board in, as well.”

The College Cost Calculator is one of the free online tools Sallie Mae offers to help students and families make college happen. The College Planning Calculator features step-by-step instructions for creating a customized how-to-pay-for-college plan, and the Future Savings Calculator estimates savings growth over time. The company also offers suggestions on how to save for college; a comparison of college savings plans; and tips on how to achieve college savings goals.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

