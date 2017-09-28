Robin Morgan named interim provost at the University of Delaware

(Story and photo from the University of Delaware)

Robin W. Morgan, the chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, has been named interim provost at the University of Delaware, President Dennis Assanis announced.

She will succeed Domenico Grasso, who is returning to the faculty.

“Dr. Morgan is a highly respected educator and scholar with a distinguished record of service to our University as dean of our College of Agriculture and Natural Resources for more than 10 years,” Assanis said. “Her dedication and deep knowledge of UD, as well as her proven leadership across all aspects of teaching, research and administration will be great assets as we conduct a national search for the university’s next provost. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

A molecular biologist, Morgan joined the UD faculty in 1985 as an assistant professor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR). She holds joint faculty appointments in the Department of Biological Sciences and the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, as well as a faculty appointment in the Delaware Biotechnology Institute.

Morgan served as associate dean for research in CANR and acting dean of the college before being named CANR’s dean in 2002.

Her tenure as dean through 2012 included several major college milestones, including the opening of the Carvel Research and Education Center in Georgetown and the establishment of the UDairy Creamery.

In 2014, Morgan was named interim chair of the Department of Biological Sciences, and she has served as chair of the department since 2016.

Morgan’s research is centered on Marek’s disease, a herpesvirus that causes infectious T-cell lymphomas in chickens. She holds four poultry vaccine patents and continues her work to understand herpesvirus oncology and to develop interventions to control herpesvirus reactivation.

A graduate of Meredith College, Morgan earned her doctorate in biology at the Johns Hopkins University and completed postdoctoral work at the University of California at Berkeley.

A search committee for the University’s next provost will identify appropriate candidates who can advance change, enhance leadership and inspire collaboration with colleagues across the campus to take the University to the next level.

