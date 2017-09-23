Riley named interim CEO of Prosperity Partnership

John S. Riley will serve as interim CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership – the newly-established public-private partnership that will lead the state’s economic development efforts.

Riley will help launch operations,develop a strategic plan and conduct a search for a permanent chief executive.

“John is well-known and respected across our state, and hassignificant experience in economic development,” saidGov. John Carney, who will serve as co-chair of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership board.“I’m pleased he has agreed to help us launch the partnership. We are committed to changing the way we do business, fostering innovation, and growing our economy. I’m confident John will help position the partnership to succeed.”

“Establishment of this entity was a critical step to enhance the state’s ability to attract, grow and retain companies; to build a stronger entrepreneurial culture and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent,” stated Rod Ward, president of CSC and co-chair of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership board. “As Interim CEO, John will work with the board on the recruitment of a permanent CEO and development of a strategic plan for Delaware.”

“Thank you to Gov. Carney and the entire board of the partnership for this opportunity,” said Riley. “Delaware has great assets – a talentedworkforce, a strategic location along I-95, responsive leadership, andgreatcommunities up and down our state. I look forward to doing everything I can to attract investment and additionalgood-paying jobs to our state, and setting up this new partnership to succeed in helping grow our economy.”

Riley served as Director of Business Development under then-Governor Thomas R. Carper. He worked on efforts to bring companies to Delaware that included landing the U.S. headquarters of AstraZeneca.

He retired from Ashland where he was Director of Government Relations and previously served as Director of Public Affairs for Hercules Incorporated, which was acquired by Ashland.

Riley also assisted Gov. Jack Markell’s administration with Delaware’s strategy in responding to the DuPont-Dow merger, a release from the Governor’s Office stated.

Riley has a bachelors degree from the University of Delaware

Members of the partnership board approved the hiring of Riley at an organizational meeting this week.

Meetings of the board are exempt from state open meetings law under legislation that authorized the public-private partnership.

The Delaware Prosperity Partnershipwill be run day-to-day by thechief executive officer and a full-time staff.

