Residence Inn south of Newark to become Sonesta ES Suites

The Residence Inn by Marriott south of Newark will move to the Sonesta flag.

A notice to future guests indicated that the extended stay inn that offers apartment-style amenities will become the Sonesta ES Suites late this month.

The property is already listed on Sonesta’s website.

Advertisement

Sonesta, is a hotel group based near Boston. It has more than 40 ES Suites hotels around the nation. The 76-room inn is the first Sonesta in Delaware.

Last year, Marriott, became the largest hotel chain after purchasing Starwood and its brands that include Sheraton and Westin.

Most hotels operate under franchise agreements with owners gaining access to reservations systems and paying fees to operators such as Sonesta and Marriott. In turn, properties are subject to periodic inspections and certain policies of the franchisor.

The Residence Inn is located off I-95 and Route 273 on Chapman Road. The inn has popular with guests who are working on projects at larger employers, but has been seeing more suite properties open in the Newark area.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

