Quick take: Lunch at Grandpa Mac

We had passed by the Grandpa Mac location off Coastal Highway near Rehoboth a few times over the past year or so.

Even at lunch there are an array of choices along the busy highway and we were leaning toward a couple of higher-end spots.

But for some reason, Grandpa Mac felt right.

The restaurant, which has another location in Rehoboth itself, offers a simple pasta-based menu. You order at the counter and the selection is delivered to your table.

But chef Hari Cameron isn’t going to mail it in when it comes to mac and cheese and other offerings.

Pasta is made at the location and Cameron is not afraid to add a little imagination to the comfort food offering. Beer is also available.

One example I sampled was the Hot Blue Hen, which has campanelle

pasta, cheese sauce, buffalo chicken breast, celery, Maytag blue cheese and breadcrumbs. Also ordered was the Grandpa Mac, a traditional macaroni and cheese that did not try too hard to appeal to foodies.

Both were outstanding. Other offerings range from sandwiches to spaghetti and meatballs. Dine in and carry out orders come in an aluminum container that allows for reheating of the generous portions when you get home. Two sizes are available, including one big enough to feed a couple of people.

One attraction is a staff that is friendly and helpful, perhaps more so than their counterparts at some sit-down restaurants.

The other entertainment came from a TV crew from a Delmarva station who were clearly enjoying themselves while taping a segment on Grandpa Mac. It was a refreshing change from the pushy and sometimes sullen Philly-based crews we see up north. – Doug and Sharon Rainey.

