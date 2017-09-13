Political leaders praise DowDuPont move to add more business to Delaware-based specialty products group

The state’s political leaders praised a move by DowDuPont to beef up the portfolio of its a Specialty Products segment that will be based in the Wilmington area.

The announcement indicated that several former Dow businesses would move over from the DowDuPont Material Science segment to Specialty Products. The Material Science business will carry the Dow name.

DowDuPont will be divided up into three separate publicly traded companies that will also include the key agriculture business that will combine Dow and DuPont assets.

Statements are as follows:

Advertisement

Gov. John Carney: “This is good news for Delaware and a recognition that our state has an experienced, world-class workforce that can help DowDuPont grow and thrive. For our state, this will mean additional scientific research and innovation that will help power our economy, drive economic growth, and continue to support good-paying jobs. I am pleased that DowDuPont continues to invest in Delaware and look forward to a long and successful partnership with the combined company.”

U.S, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester: “DuPont has, and will continue to be, an integral part of Delaware’s economy. I’m thrilled that after a comprehensive review by the DowDuPont board, additional investments will be made in Delaware. These additional product lines will hopefully create an even greater opportunity to produce good paying jobs, to strengthen our economy, and to ensure long-term benefit for Delawareans.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper: “DuPont has been an important and beloved part of the Delaware community for hundreds of years, and the news that it would merge with Dow made many of us question whether that longstanding relationship would continue.Over the past fewmonths, there was a growing concern that a group of company stakeholders who did not appreciate that deep connection to the First State would jeopardize the future of DowDuPont’s Specialty Products business. However,it appears the announcement today indicates that future is bright.Iam very encouraged that DowDuPont is making a huge investment in its Specialty Products business here in Delaware, andIam hopeful it will help drive the economy throughout our region.There’s more to learn in the days ahead, but this is very welcome news.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

