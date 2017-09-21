(Photo gallery) Networking Station, Tech Forum bring businesspeople to Riverfront

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

expo attendees

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 6

On a busy evening on the Wilmington Riverfront, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce rolled out its annual Delaware Networking Station tabletop expo event and the Technology Forum of Delaware held a fall networking event

The Chamber event featured more than 100 business exhibitors. Co-sponsor is the Better Business Bureau of Delaware.

This year, online giant Google was on hand to offer information on getting businesses online.

Advertisement

The annual tabletop event, believed to be the largest of its kind in northern Delaware, came as St. Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church was holding its annual carnival on the Riverfront.

Next door at the Westin, the Technology Forum of Delaware held its September Fall Into Networking get-together on the Riverfront.

The tech forum holds monthly educational and networking events for those working or having an interest in technology in Delaware and adjacent areas.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAllen Harim sends 40 tons of chicken to hurricane-stricken Florida
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement