(Photo gallery) Networking Station, Tech Forum bring businesspeople to Riverfront

On a busy evening on the Wilmington Riverfront, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce rolled out its annual Delaware Networking Station tabletop expo event and the Technology Forum of Delaware held a fall networking event

The Chamber event featured more than 100 business exhibitors. Co-sponsor is the Better Business Bureau of Delaware.

This year, online giant Google was on hand to offer information on getting businesses online.

The annual tabletop event, believed to be the largest of its kind in northern Delaware, came as St. Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church was holding its annual carnival on the Riverfront.

Next door at the Westin, the Technology Forum of Delaware held its September Fall Into Networking get-together on the Riverfront.

The tech forum holds monthly educational and networking events for those working or having an interest in technology in Delaware and adjacent areas.

